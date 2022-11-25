Anupamaa: Anupama and Anuj take Dimple into their house

As Dimple decides to file a complaint, she asks the inspector to not spare her assaulters no matter what. The inspector assures her that justice will be served as they’ll try their best. Anuj thanks him for being an honest police officer. The inspector announces that he’s proud of Dimple’s bravery and tells Anuj that there are good and bad people in the world but they’ll be the good ones. Samar informs the Shahs about Dimple’s incident and how Anuj and Anupama supported them. The family gets angry at those criminals and Baa also comments that Anuj and Anupama got themselves involved with the police unnecessarily.

Toshu questions Baa if she wouldn’t stand up for her family then. Baa realises her mistake. Inspector informs Dimple that there’ll be a prolonged procedure and more pressure if the accused are rich. Dimple states that it doesn’t matter to her as she’s determined to win. Nimrit questions what to inform their parents when they learn about the incident. Anupama warns him not to say that ever as Dimple’s bravery increased her dignity even more. Nimrit says he doesn’t know what to do now. Anupama and Anuj are shocked by his reaction.

Anupama and Anuj get Nimrit home

Pakhi’s parcel comes to Shah’s house. She enters and says it was by mistake. Baa asks her to learn from her mistakes and fears Adhik will leave her for spending so much. Baa says it's good they are leaving their problems and coming. Adhik confronts Pakhi about spending his money on an AC. Pakhi calms him down. Anuj and Anupama take Dimple and Nimrit home. Barkha and Ankush greet them. Samar tells the Shahs that Anupama and Anuj bought Dimple home. Vanraj says Anupama shouldn't have taken the burden as she already has so many problems. Nimrit tells Anuj and Anupama that it's not easy to simply just support the victim. Vanraj gets angry at Anupama kicking Pakhi out but bringing a stranger home. The next morning, Nimrit walks to the Kapadias with a bag and they get shocked.

Also read: Dimpy decides to file a complaint; Anupama encourages her