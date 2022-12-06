Anupamaa: Anupama and Dimple protest against the Mehtas

Mr. Mehta tells the police that Anupama came and threatened him and his son. The inspector tells him to visit the police station. The inspector then assures Anupama that they’re on her side. He leaves for the police station to meet Mr. Mehta. Samar gets ready to record Dimple's video in front of the Mehta house. Dimple explains in the video how she was wronged by Vijaynder Mehta's son Manan Mehta and the atrocities committed. Anupama warns Manan Mehta and asks the public for their support. Media comes to record Dimple. Manan grins at her. She points at him.

They start recording him, he hides his face in fear and tells them to get out. Kinjal and Kavya join them saying they are live on social media. Samar tells them their video is viral and trending. Vanraj, Baa and Bapuji also watch the video. Kinjal and Kavya come home. Vanraj and Baa scold them for supporting Anupama. Vanraj tells them Mehta is very powerful and will kill them. Pakhi walks in panicked saying her friends are asking her about Anupama and the video. Kavya asks her if her friends didn't say anything when she eloped and married. Kavya and Kinjal tell them they have to go to the protest. Vanraj tells them protests don't work on powerful people. They leave.

Piya’s request to Anupama

Pakhi tells them there are already 10 lakh views. Anupama sits for the protest. Anuj comes with Anu and gives her tiffin and supports her. Anupama lectures the protestors on boycotting the Mehtas. Kavya and the supporters tell her that Mr. Mehta's daughter's wedding should break be called-off. Anupama tells them they are fighting for a daughter and shouldn't ruin another daughters life. Anupama receives a chit from Piya, Vijaynder's daughter who informs that she’s getting married forcefully. She tells them to make sure her brother is punished. The supporters disconnect the Mehtas’ power. The Mehtas’ panic and Anupama and the others shine torch on Vijaynder and Manan Mehta.



Also read: Anupama threatens the goons