Anupamaa: Anupama brings Toshu and Arya back home; Kinjal to file a complaint against Toshu

Toshu sees Anupama and runs holding Arya. Anupama asks him to stop. Vanraj and Samar hear her voice and run towards her. Anupama advises Toshu to return Arya to her she cannot live without her mother. Toshu says he will take care of her. Anupama informs him that she understands his intentions are good but he isn't doing the right thing. Toshu refuses to give Pari (Arya) to her. She warns him that he cannot snatch a mother’s right from her.

Vanraj and Samar reach there. Anupama asks him to return Pari to her if he is a good father. Toshu returns Pari back to her and Samar informs the Shahs and Anuj that Pari and Toshu are with them. Kinjal feels elated. Anupama tells he wasn't like this. Toshu accuses her for his change. Vanraj questions him how can he kidnap his own daughter. Toshu shouts he doesn’t want to hear Anupama and Vanraj's speeches.