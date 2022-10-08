Anupamaa: Anupama brings Toshu and Arya back home; Kinjal to file a complaint against Toshu
Toshu sees Anupama and runs holding Arya. Anupama asks him to stop. Vanraj and Samar hear her voice and run towards her. Anupama advises Toshu to return Arya to her she cannot live without her mother. Toshu says he will take care of her. Anupama informs him that she understands his intentions are good but he isn't doing the right thing. Toshu refuses to give Pari (Arya) to her. She warns him that he cannot snatch a mother’s right from her.
Vanraj and Samar reach there. Anupama asks him to return Pari to her if he is a good father. Toshu returns Pari back to her and Samar informs the Shahs and Anuj that Pari and Toshu are with them. Kinjal feels elated. Anupama tells he wasn't like this. Toshu accuses her for his change. Vanraj questions him how can he kidnap his own daughter. Toshu shouts he doesn’t want to hear Anupama and Vanraj's speeches.
He briefs them about how he feels when Kinjal makes him cry and snatches Arya away from him and Vanraj gets to enjoy the functions even though he has done the same mistakes but he is outcasted and hits his head on a wall. Vanraj stops him. Samar asks if he has gone mad. Toshu shouts he is. Anupama tells him to return back and apologise to everyone. Toshu refuses. She drags him back home. Anuj worries about a new problem starting at Shah house and says when emotions get weak, whole family gets weak. He wonders how does Anupama hanle everything. GK says women are born to handle all this. Anupama enters holding Toshu’s hand. Kinjal holds Pari emotionally. She holds Toshu’s collar and declares that she will file divorce case later but will send him to jail first for kidnapping her daughter. Leela gets shocked. Vanraj says they should punish him and not police. Rakhi says Toshu didn’t do anything small to be punished by his father or wife, he kidnapped a child. Toshu is left stunned.
