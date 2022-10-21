Anupamaa: Anupama consoles Vanraj; Latter is still angry with Pakhi
Kavya prepares tea for everyone and Anupama says it is nice seeing her take responsibility. Kavya replies that she doesn’t like anything bad happening in the family. Anupama asks her to take care of Baa as she’s going to talk to Vanraj. Baa worries about Pakhi and the family’s reputation. Kavya comes and calms her down.
Vanraj feels devastated and tells Anupama that he feels like killing himself as now he realises how much he troubled his parents. Anupama asks him not to talk about giving up his life and says this is why even Toshu is like that. She says that even she couldn’t stay with him so likewise, even troubles can’t so he shouldn’t give up easily as they can hope that Pakhi doesn’t humiliate them anymore.
Vanraj expresses his anger towards Adhik and Pakhi as they were together in a room. Anupama confesses that she feels like Pakhi isn’t lying but truly loves Adhik so they should talk to her regarding this. Vanraj suggests her to talk to Anuj and Barkha to send Adhik back to US. Bapuji advises Vanraj to not be strict with Pakhi as maybe she likes does like him. Vanraj declares that their marriage won’t even last for a long time. Pakhi comes and asks him to tell the meaning of the marriage if he’s so well versed with it. She states that even he married twice so one can hope everything goes well. She questions why they have a problem with their marriage. Baa agrees with Pakhi. Anuj comes and says even he agrees with Baa. Vanraj asks Pakhi to go inside. She storms off angrily. Vanraj asks Anuj how could he talk about Pakhi’s marriage in front of her.
