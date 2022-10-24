Anupamaa: Anupama decides to go to college; Baa and Pakhi oppose her

Anuj gets the college application and gives it to Anupama and asks her to get ready for this new experience and informs her that this is a three month finance course. She becomes happy and starts jumping and gets excited that she’s finally fulfilling her and her father’s dream. She gets emotional recalling how Vanraj never supported her education and even Pakhi also was against the idea.

Pakhi on the call with Adhik tells him that she’s impatient for the wedding. He asks her to give their families some time and questions her if she doesn’t want to pursue further studies. Pakhi says she’s happy to get married to him right away and be like Barkha. Anuj and Anupama inform their family that she will be going to college from the next day.