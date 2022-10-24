Anupamaa: Anupama decides to go to college; Baa and Pakhi oppose her
Anupama decides to go to college; Baa and Pakhi oppose her
Anuj gets the college application and gives it to Anupama and asks her to get ready for this new experience and informs her that this is a three month finance course. She becomes happy and starts jumping and gets excited that she’s finally fulfilling her and her father’s dream. She gets emotional recalling how Vanraj never supported her education and even Pakhi also was against the idea.
Pakhi on the call with Adhik tells him that she’s impatient for the wedding. He asks her to give their families some time and questions her if she doesn’t want to pursue further studies. Pakhi says she’s happy to get married to him right away and be like Barkha. Anuj and Anupama inform their family that she will be going to college from the next day.
Everyone congratulates her but Barkha gets jealous and asks what’s the need. Anupama delivers a message of importance on education and Anuj applauds her speech. She thanks him for being so supportive. Samar informs the Shahs that Anupama will be going to college for a three month finance course in the same college as Pakhi’s. She gets irritated and even Baa opposes the idea saying that it will ruin their dignity. Bapuji feels guilty and sad for not giving an opportunity to Anupama to finish her studies as he had promised. Baa says that this isn’t the age. Bapuji and the rest support Anupama’s decision. Then, Anu gives notebooks and stationery to Anupama and she asks her to have a great day. Anupama asks Anu not to trouble GK and leaves for college. She gets surprised seeing Anuj on a bike.