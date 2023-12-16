Anupamaa: Anupama finds herself in a difficult situation as she lands in America post leap; Watch

Anupamaa is one of the highest rated shows on TV. Since its inception, the show has had an intriguing storyline. Along with this, it has a cast of stupendous actors. All of this has been hitting the right chords with the audience, making Anupamma rule the TRP charts. Now, in the latest turn of events, the show will witness a leap, after which Anupamaa, portrayed by Rupali Ganguly will be seen fighting for survival in America.

Anupamaa faces tough challenges in a foreign country

The official Instagram handle of Star Plus has posted a teaser from the upcoming twist in Anupamaa. The promo gives a glimpse into Anupamaa’s life post leap. It begins with Anupamaa landing in the USA and asking for an address from some stranger, leaving her luggage unattended. While she is talking to the girl, someone takes away her bag. She is left with nothing but her handbag and a little money.

Anupamaa stands outside an eatery looking for something to eat when the lady from the restaurant offers food to her. She is then seen taking up the role of a waitress in the same cafe. Anuj also appears in the frame as he calls at Anupamaa’s restaurant to order something for himself. He is shown residing in the same country but is no longer in touch with Anupamaa. It will now be interesting to watch Anupamaa’s story unfold in America amidst her turbulent relationship with Anuj.

Advertisement

The caption of the post read, “America mein Anupamaa basaayegi apni nayi duniya. Jahaan apne hi banenge anjaan aur anjaan banenge dost.”

Take a look at the latest teaser of Anupamaa:

In an exclusive report by India Forums, it was revealed that Anupamaa, Kinjal, Choti Anu, and Pari will suffer a car accident. This will play a significant role in propelling the storyline towards a leap.

About Anupamaa

Anupamaa, which is loosely based on the Bengali series Sreemoyee. It features Rupali Ganguly (as Anupamaa), Gaurav Khanna (as Anuj Kapadia), Sudhanshu Pandey (Vanraj Shah) and Madalsa Sharma (Kavya Gandhi) in lead roles. The show airs every day at 10 p.m. on Star Plus and digitally on Disney+Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Is Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 winner Punit Pathak going to be a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Details inside