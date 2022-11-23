Anupamaa: Anupama gets devastated by Dimpy’s condition

Anupama tries to wake up Anuj . He opens his eyes and she cries while hugging him. Anuj tries to wake Nimrit but she is hurt as well. Anupama tells Anuj about the goons taking Dimpy away and he is shocked. Both of them search for her. Anupama gets devastated seeing Dimpy lying on the road and gets shocked. Both of them take Dimpy and Nimrit to the hospital. Anuj informs the police and shows them the picture of the jeep as well and lodges a complaint.

Anupama cries thinking of Dimpy. Jignesh brings jalebis and everyone enjoys them. Vanraj packs some jalebis and tries to walk out of the house but Baa stops him and asks where he's going. Anuj tells the inspector to catch the goons. The inspector tells him that he will try his best but he should comfort his wife. Anupama cries looking at her selfie with Dimpy and Nimrit. Anupama states only women know how bad a woman feels when someone stares or touches them inappropriately.

Vanraj is stopped from helping Pakhi

Anuj comforts Anupama. Kavya questions Vanraj if he's going to give Pakhi the jalebis. Baa warns Vanraj not to spoil Pakhi. Vanraj adamantly says he can't see his daughter hungry. Baa snatches the food from him and reminds him that they all want Pakhi to learn a lesson and make her independent. The doctor informs them that Nimrit's condition is critical with multiple fractures and internal injuries. Even Dimpy's condition is critical after repeated assault so they should shift them to a better hospital and informs them that Dimpy is calling Anupama and asks her to go and give her support. Anupama hesitates to see Dimpy but gathers the courage and walks to Dimpy's room.

