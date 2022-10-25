Anupamaa: Anupama goes to college; Pakhi refuses to attend classes
Anupama gets surprised seeing Anuj on a bike dressed as a college student and asks him what is he up to. He replies that he always wanted to take her on the bike to the college to live their college days. Pakhi tells the Shahs that she won’t go to college and no one should force her because she doesn’t want to go if Anupama is also going as it’ll only be either one of them.
Samar asks her to stop her drama and Pakhi tells that it’s embarrassing to go to the same college where her mother studies. Samar mentions that she should be proud of Anupama. Vanraj asks Pakhi to go to college. Ankush declares to Barkha that Adhik loves Pakhi and wishes to marry her, so she shouldn’t interfere.
Barkha asks if Adhik wants to take over Kapadia Empire after marrying Pakhi. Adhik gets furious and mentions his clear intentions towards Pakhi. Anuj drops Anupama at the college and tells her that this is the time she can fulfill her dreams. Anupama enters the college and gets excited and hopes that everything goes well. She hesitates to enter the class and the students make fun of her for her age. She feels insecure and rethinks her decision. The teacher asks the students to stop laughing as learning has no age. Another lady also joins the class which makes Anupama happy. Anuj waits for Anupama while the college girls try to flirt with him.
