Anupamaa: Anupama goes to college; Pakhi refuses to attend classes

Anupama gets surprised seeing Anuj on a bike dressed as a college student and asks him what is he up to. He replies that he always wanted to take her on the bike to the college to live their college days. Pakhi tells the Shahs that she won’t go to college and no one should force her because she doesn’t want to go if Anupama is also going as it’ll only be either one of them.

Samar asks her to stop her drama and Pakhi tells that it’s embarrassing to go to the same college where her mother studies. Samar mentions that she should be proud of Anupama. Vanraj asks Pakhi to go to college. Ankush declares to Barkha that Adhik loves Pakhi and wishes to marry her, so she shouldn’t interfere.