Anupamaa: Anupama lands in America to embark on her new journey; Will she be able to accomplish her dreams?

Anupamaa has been entertaining the audiences with its compelling developments for a long time now. The upcoming plot of the show will bring another interesting twist to the storyline. Anupamaa has taken a leap of five years post which Anupama is seen running her own Youtube channel under the name Joshiben. Now, in the coming episode, Anupama will fly to America where she will get a chance to showcase her talent.

Anupama encounters Joshiben’s fan on flight to the USA

In the previous episode of Anupamaa, viewers witnessed Anupama played by Rupali Ganguly severing her ties with the Shah family as well as the Kapadias. She bid adieu to Anuj and the Kapadia mansion on an emotional note.

The episode which will air tonight shows a 5 year leap. It begins with a boy delivering groceries to Joshiben, who is admired as an Annapurna avatar. Vanraj is shown prioritizing his work over family. Baa is seen scolding Dimple while Kavya is shown discussing Ansh's behaviour with Dimple. Kavya talks to Dimple and requests her to consider her life, referencing Tapish.

Here’s a glimpse into the upcoming story of Anupamaa:

In the later part of the episode, it is revealed that Anupama is living in solitude and runs her own Youtube channel featuring cooking videos. She receives a surprise visit from Devika, who comes with a job opportunity for Anupama in America. With Devika’s offer, Anupama begins contemplating her decision to embrace freedom.

In the precap, Anupama is shown packing her bags with a heavy heart as it is difficult for her to distance herself from her loved ones. She keeps family pictures in her suitcase before leaving for America. During the flight, she comes across a fan of Joshiben's cooking. He is unaware that she is Joshiben. Anupama’s flights land in America and she gazes out of the window to exclaim, "Anupama America pohoch gayi (Anupama has reached America)."

About Anupamaa

Anupamaa is loosely based on the Bengali series Sreemoyee. It stars Rupali Ganguly (as Anupamaa), Gaurav Khanna (as Anuj Kapadia), Sudhanshu Pandey (Vanraj Shah) and Madalsa Sharma (Kavya Gandhi) in prominent roles. The show has an intriguing narrative which revolves around family dynamics of the lead characters. Anupamaa airs every day at 10 p.m. on Star Plus and digitally on Disney+Hotstar.

