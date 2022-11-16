Anupamaa: Anupama reveals how Pakhi takes everything for granted and cancels the wedding

After Pakhi is driven by greediness, Anupama decides to cancel the wedding. Pakhi pleads Anupama to not do that and Anupama reminds her why this action is important by reciting a poem that describes the importance of mothers. She walks out angrily and announces that the function is over. Anuj requests the guests to leave and surprised at Anupama’s words, Vanraj asks what happened.

Anupama states how she has run out of reasons and Pakhi is stubborn, disrespectful and bought jewellery worth Rs. 60 lakh. This leaves the entire family shocked. After this, Anupama reveals to everyone how she told the guests that her own mother married someone rich and became rich, and hence, she’s following the same path. Baa points out how different Samar and Pakhi are even though they are children of the same parents. Kavya even points out that Toshu willingly reformed himself and Anupama mentions Adhik also did the same, but Pakhi will never understand and rectify her mistakes.

Anuj to not forgive Pakhi

Heartbroken by Pakhi’s decisions, Anupama reminds her how women are trying to be independent and not depend on anyone else by working themselves, but it’s not even been a week and Pakhi is seen not respecting Adhik’s words. Pakhi is reminded how Anuj agreed to the wedding expenses after Bapuji’s request and Devika mentions Pakhi got everything served on the platter and that is why she does not know the value of many things. Shocked by Pakhi’s greediness, Anuj doesn’t agree to forgive Pakhi for such a big mistake even though she is Anupama’s daughter. Pakhi is left crying at her mess and the Shahs and Kapadias hope she will reform herself.

