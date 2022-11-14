Anupamaa: Anupama shocked to see Barkha with Pakhi's expensive jewellery bill

The sangeet ceremony starts off with Toshu and Samar being the host and telling everyone how special Pakhi is to them and praise her traits. Leela tells Kanta to join her on stage. Pakhi sees them going to perform and fears that both will embarrass themselves and her by not dancing properly. Kanta and Baa express their love for her emotionally. Kanta calls Pakhi on stage and gives her a gold chain and Adhik a kada. Kinjal says they are so lucky that they are getting both grandmothers’ love.

Toshu announces that Anupama and Vanraj will have a dance off. During the dance, Anuj and Kavya join their respective partners. Anuj and Anupama are announced as winners but Pakhi says for her, Vanraj and Kavya are winners. Anu claims that it’s definitely a tie. Barkha takes Pakhi aside but Adhik follows them. Anupama notices them and follows them. She shows her a huge jewelery bill and tells her to sign. Pakhi gets surprised and Adhik goes and crumples the paper and gets angry at them.

Anupama gets shocked

Anupama checks the bill once they leave and gets shocked to see it is for Rs. 60 lakhs. She walks towards Pakhi to confront her about the same but then Samar announces Pakhi and Adhik's dance performance. Adhik tells Pakhi he doesn't want to dance. She tells him not to make a scene. Anuj takes Anupama aside and asks her what happened and the latter appears to be worried. Devika comes takes Anupama away to the party and asks her to enjoy it. Adhik stops dancing midway and tells her that he needs to go to the washroom and leaves. Everyone laughs at him. Pakhi, after her dance with Toshu and Samar, gets worried and goes in search of Adhik.

