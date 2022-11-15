Anupamaa: Anupama slaps Pakhi and decides to cancel the wedding functions

Pakhi questions Adhik why’s he creating a scene unnecessarily as he only took some jewellery from Barkha’s friend. Adhik exclaims that the bill is for Rs.60 lakh. She asks him not to worry as they can pay back whenever they can. Ankush and Barkha perform and Baa comments that it’s good. Anupama notices Pakhi and Adhik arguing and walks towards them but then is stopped by the guests and is forced to interact with them. Adhik questions Pakhi about what made her think that she can afford this.

He informs her that he wanted to share the big news with her that he got a job and will be paid Rs. 1 lakh. She asks him if he’s happy with such a small income and asks how will their livelihood survive. He asks her if she wants everything in gold and diamond. She tells him that he’s thinking small and asks him to dream big by asking for a partnership from Anuj. He asks on what grounds can he even ask that. She tells him that he’s Anupama’s son-in-law now. Anupama listens to this shocked.

Anupama slaps Pakhi

Later, Barkha asks Pakhi to not compromise her dreams and takes her to her friends to show her jewellery. Pakhi tells Barkha’s friends that she didn’t marry Adhik for money but if she’ll get it as an added bonus there’s nothing wrong and says that Adhik will soon become very rich. Pakhi leaves and Anupama drags her to a room. Anuj searches for Anupama. Pakhi questions why did she drag her. Anupama slaps her and Pakhi gets shocked and yells why did she slap her. Anupama replies that she knows exactly why she deserved that slap and informs her that if a mother can pamper a child then they can even slap and let them know their mistakes when they’re out of control. Pakhi declares that she did nothing wrong. Anupama reminds her how they’re celebrating her marriage even though they’re already married and states that the functions are cancelled. Pakhi pleads with her not to do this.

Also read: Anupama shocked to see Barkha with Pakhi's expensive jewellery bill