Anupamaa: Anupama tells Pakhi to leave and stay with the Shah

Anuj informs Anupama that the DJ has been arranged and he will find the caterer soon. Anupama informs him that she will cook food for everyone. He says even Anu told she will make a list of songs for the DJ and tells both the mother and daughter are dominating. Anupama says he was the one who became a DJ so Anu is following in his footsteps. Toshu thanks Kinjal for coming and playing with Arya. Kinjal replies by saying that she came for Pakhi’s wedding and she’ll return back soon after that. Toshu says he won’t stop her but will always hope she returns.

Baa wonders why is Kinjal leaving again. Adhik suggests the theme for his sangeet and mentions the extra charges of it as well. Anuj agrees. Adhik thanks them and leaves. Anupama says Pakhi and Adhik should leave the house after the wedding so they don’t take Anuj for granted. Anu shows a wedding card she made which makes Barkha angry. Anupama appreciates Anu.

Anupama asks Pakhi to leave the house

Later, at the Shah house, Anupama enters and Kavya asks her to select the card and she gets emotional. They keep a few cards on Vanraj’s bed and watch him silently pick a card. They see that Vanraj has scratched his name and put Anuj’s instead. Samar and Toshu enter the Kapadia house. Anuj informs them that he’s arranged a pre-wedding shoot. Pakhi gets excited and says she agreed to a simple marriage in Vanraj’s house, but now she can get good photos in a good house. Toshu and Samar feel bad hearing this. Anupama comes to the house and declares that Baa and the others from the Shah house have asked Pakhi to stay there till the wedding so everything is done in a traditional way. Pakhi refuses to go there. Anupama asks her to go work and earn money for her own luxurious wedding. Pakhi creates a drama, but Anupama states that she’s telling her to leave.



