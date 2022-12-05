Anupamaa: Anupama threatens the goons

Anuj notices Anupama cutting vegetables and asks her why’s she chopping so many today. She tells him that she’s chopping the vegetables as she’s busy for the next three days and wants to finish this work, so it gets easier for him or her to cook. He hugs him and is impressed by how she handles so much work alone. She informs him that his constant support helps her to do so much. Anuj tells that they both complement each other well and she plants a kiss on his cheek.

Anupama talks to all of them who’re helping her with Dimple’s case and asks them to be brave. Anuj tells Anupama is his tigress and now she has risen and won’t take a step back until justice is served. Vanraj notices Kavya, Kinjal and Samar missing and informs Baa. They come back home and are questioned by Baa and Vanraj about their whereabouts. Samar tried to lie but Baa asks him if they were with Anupama. Kinjal and Kavya tell the truth. Baa asks them to back off and not risk their lives but Kavya says they refuse to do so and walk away.

Anupama arrives at the goon’s doorstep

Bapuji says Anupama is doing the right thing that should be done and Vanraj wonders what is she upto. Anupama goes to the goons house and slaps the culprit. They threaten her and Anupama notices his mother and tells it’s not her fault he turned out to be like this but she should kick him out of the house. The neighbours appreciate Anupama. The goon pushes his mother but then falls down and Anupama raises his leg over him. Mr. Mehta comes, who is the father of the culprit and all the neighbours run away in fear. Mr. Mehta asks her to leave but Anupama warns him that nothing will save his son so he has only one day’s time to surrender his son or they’ll repent and walks away. Mr. Mehta is left fuming with anger.

Also read: Vanraj is against Anupama supporting Dimple