Anupamaa: Anupama vents out her frustration, tears pillow into pieces; Recalls Toshu’s heinous acts

Anupama feels sad recalling Toshu’s act. Vanraj asks her if she is fine. She nods yes. He feels glad about Kinjal giving Toshu another chance. Anupama tells Toshu might be a good father but Kinjal will decide if he can be a good husband or not and informs them they shouldn’t force Kinjal. Anupama goes back home to find a pillow and a note together from Anuj, suggesting she vent her frustration. Anupama cries loudly and tears the pillow into pieces.

Anuj comes to comfort her. Toshu asks Samar and Pakhi not to hate him because of his madness but assures them that he can never harm Arya. Samar mentions he is hurting himself and Kinjal instead because of his anger. Toshu declares that he’s trying to be better. Anuj asks Anupama not to worry about Kinjal as he already spoke to her. Anupama thanks him. Anuj informs her how Devika suggested her friend’s wellness center for Toshu.