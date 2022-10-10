Anupamaa: Anupama vents out her frustration, tears pillow into pieces; Recalls Toshu’s heinous acts
Anupama feels sad recalling Toshu’s act. Vanraj asks her if she is fine. She nods yes. He feels glad about Kinjal giving Toshu another chance. Anupama tells Toshu might be a good father but Kinjal will decide if he can be a good husband or not and informs them they shouldn’t force Kinjal. Anupama goes back home to find a pillow and a note together from Anuj, suggesting she vent her frustration. Anupama cries loudly and tears the pillow into pieces.
Anuj comes to comfort her. Toshu asks Samar and Pakhi not to hate him because of his madness but assures them that he can never harm Arya. Samar mentions he is hurting himself and Kinjal instead because of his anger. Toshu declares that he’s trying to be better. Anuj asks Anupama not to worry about Kinjal as he already spoke to her. Anupama thanks him. Anuj informs her how Devika suggested her friend’s wellness center for Toshu.
Anupama thanks him and decides to sleep peacefully with him. Vanraj worries for Kinjal and Arya and goes to check up on them but Kavya assures him that they’re fine and rest also will be fine soon. Vanraj hopes all the difficulties go away with Raavan Dahan. The next morning, Baa and Bapuji make pooja arrangements and talk about the issues they’re facing and Baa declares that she will choose Samar’s fiancé. Anupama warns her not to do anything like that. Anu wishes Happy Dussehra to Baa and Bapuji. Anupama gives Samar a heads-up about Baa searching for an alliance for him and assures him that he will have the final say. Toshu comes and Anupama asks if he read her message asking him to visit the wellness center. He says he will after Satyanarayan pooja. After the pooja, Toshu promises to improve himself at the wellness center.
