Anupamaa: Anupama worries about Pakhi; Latter goes to the same resort with Adhik

Anupama worries about Pakhi; Latter goes to the same resort with Adhik

by Kushinara Dharmasen   |  Published on Oct 13, 2022 02:48 PM IST  |  3.7K
Pic Credits: Hotstar
Pakhi and Adhik in the resort to spend quality time

Barkha calls Ankush and complains about Baa to which Baa says she can shift with Anupama if she has a problem. Pakhi gets tensed and asks Adhik to cancel their resort plan. Adhik mentions that he canceled meeting his US friends to spend time with her. Pakhi agrees to go to the hotel. Ankush mentions that he’s so tired that he has no energy left to eat food also. Vanraj says he can understand how difficult it must be for him. 

Ankush asks him what does he mean. Vanraj accuses Ankush of trying to take over Anuj’s business after he lost his in the US and Ankush tells Vanraj that betrayal runs in his family as he tried to create a rift between Anuj and Malvika. Vanraj and Ankush get into a fight. Bapuji stops them from fighting. Rakhi takes the ladies to the swimming pool. Baa and Anupama hesitate to get in. 

Rakhi tells they should all relax and enjoy themselves freely. Dolly talks about being her own self at least for some time where she is herself and not Mrs. Sanjay, Meenu’s mother, or Bapuji’s daughter. Bapuji commands them to sort their differences out and they hug their differences out. The ladies enjoy the swimming pool party. Adhik and Pakhi enter the resort and walk past the swimming pool holding hands but the ladies don’t notice them. Anupama thinks she should call and ask Vanraj to call Pakhi once. Vanraj calls Pakhi but she fools him into believing that she is at her friend’s place. Adhik takes Pakhi to a room and she gets nervous so he says that they can walk away if she feels uncomfortable. She says she’s okay. He orders pasta and some bread for her. She asks if they won’t get into any trouble as they gave their ID cards at reception. Adhik asks her to relax as they are not underage and anyway they’ll soon be married. She blushes and he grins. Vanraj assures Anupama that Pakhi is with her friend.

