Anupamaa: Apara Mehta aka Malti Devi’s daughter to join show in THIS role; Actress expresses excitement

Apara Mehta, who is now portraying the role of Malti Devi in Anupamaa, was delighted to receive a call inviting her daughter Khushali Jariwala to join the cast of the show. The actress opened up about the same. She even expressed how thrilled she was on knowing her daughter Khushali was chosen to play her younger self in the show.

Apara Mehta’s excitement on her daughter joining the team

According to the reports of ETimes, Apara says, “I wasn’t even aware and it came as a complete surprise when Khushali told me that she got a call from the production house of Anupamaa for a role.”

She added, “Initially, we didn’t know which role it was, but later, when I got to know that she would be playing Malti Devi’s younger version, I was thrilled. Khushali has been doing theater with me since she was 15 years old. She is a good mix of me and my husband Khushali’s eyes are a lot like mine, and who better than her to play my younger version.”

Speaking about Khushali further, Apara continued, "She is already trained to work behind-the-scenes, and I am glad that she is a part of Anupamaa."

Take a look at some wholesome picture's

Khushali Jariwala about her career

When the ETimes reporter asked Khushali about her role in the show, she couldn’t conceal her excitement. The actress said, “When I was younger, people felt I looked a lot like my father, but now, many feel I resemble my mother more. I am happy to do this role because one rarely gets such an opportunity. Of course, my mom and I won’t have any scenes together, but it’s still exciting to be a part of the show.”

Khushali Jariwala made her first television debut with the TV series Wagle Ki Duniya, a family show featured on SonyLiv about a year ago. Khushali revealed that besides acting, she has also been working with JD Majethia’s production house and Aatish Kapadia.

Work-wise, Apara Mehta started her television debut as an anchor of a children's programme called Santakukdi for Mumbai Doordarshan at the age of 15. She gained her life-turning success from the Star Plus TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where she played the role of Savita Mansukh Virani.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Promo: Rupali Ganguly's show drops MAJOR hint about unexpected twist; Watch