Anupamaa: Apara Mehta talks about entering Rupali Ganguly's show, says 'I had no reason to decline this offer'

Anupamaa is one of the top shows on the India Television series currently and there are no second thoughts about it! The show portrayed the journey of a middle-aged woman, who is on a quest for creating her identity by going against her in-laws, children, and society. Essayed by Rupali Ganguly, the character Anupamaa has become a household name and receives immense love. At present, the plot revolves around Anupamaa and Anuj's separation. In the recent episode, it was seen that Anuj was supposed to meet Anupamaa however he then decided not to come and left Anupamaa heartbroken once again.

Apara Mehta joins Anupamaa:

Now in the upcoming episode of the show, veteran actress Apara Mehta will be seen entering Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa. She will essay the role of Anupamaa's dance teacher and will reportedly help her in starting a new life and becoming self-sufficient. While talking to India Forums, Apara had shared that she will be seen playing a cameo role and will be seen playing a strict dance teacher who will play a significant part in Anupama’s life.

Further, she shared, "Being associated with this series makes me happy. I had rejected seven daily soaps earlier because I was busy with many projects. I had no reason to decline this offer when I received it; I immediately said yes when Rajan sir called because he has always given me what I deserve as an actress,"

According to News 18 report, actor Aman Maheshwari, who is currently seen in Niti Taylor’s starrer Bade Acche Lagte Hain, will also join Anupamaa. However, there is no official confirmation about it.

About Anupamaa:

The makers have kept the viewers on the edge of their seats with their content. The show has been ranking at the top spot in the BARC TRP chart for a long time owing to its strong and relatable content. Along with Rupali, Ganguly, Anupamaa also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and more. The show airs on Star Plus every day at 10 PM.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly charges a WHOPPING amount as fees per episode and it will make your jaws drop