Anupamaa: Baa declares that Adhik and Pakhi should get married
Baa declares that it’s better to get Pakhi and Adhik married. Anupama asks her to calm down as she’s not thinking straight and it’s too early for Pakhi to get married. Barkha says Baa is saying this because she’s sick or else she wouldn’t have agreed to their marriage at any cost. Kavya also makes Baa understand. Baa states that their reputation is gone so they should get married.
Anupama tells that Pakhi is still studying and needs to finish her degree. Baa taunts that Pakhi has gotten her degree from the resort anyway. Pakhi states that she wants to marry Adhik. Vanraj asks her to stop for a minute at least and declares that Pakhi won’t go anywhere out of the house, including college. Pakhi leaves angrily and calls Adhik to inform him what happened. Ankush and Barkha leave the Shah house.
Samar notifies Pakhi that he is with her only if she truly loves Adhik. She says she understood what love is because of Adhik. Samar agrees to support her. Anuj consoles Anupama and then later, speaks to Adhik about Pakhi. He tells Anuj that he loves Pakhi a lot despite the fact that in the beginning, he was only dating her so Barkha and Ankush can control Anupama, but now, he’s in love with her and promises to stay loyal and love her a lot. Anuj gets shocked learning this and gets angry at Barkha and Ankush. Ankush agrees with Adhik and states that Barkha did plot against Pakhi and Barkha gets angry. Ankush says if Adhik is speaking against Barkha, it means that he’s in love with Pakhi and asks Barkha to agree with him and support Adhik or their ties will be broken. She gets shocked.
