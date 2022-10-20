Anupamaa: Baa declares that Adhik and Pakhi should get married

Baa declares that it’s better to get Pakhi and Adhik married. Anupama asks her to calm down as she’s not thinking straight and it’s too early for Pakhi to get married. Barkha says Baa is saying this because she’s sick or else she wouldn’t have agreed to their marriage at any cost. Kavya also makes Baa understand. Baa states that their reputation is gone so they should get married.

Anupama tells that Pakhi is still studying and needs to finish her degree. Baa taunts that Pakhi has gotten her degree from the resort anyway. Pakhi states that she wants to marry Adhik. Vanraj asks her to stop for a minute at least and declares that Pakhi won’t go anywhere out of the house, including college. Pakhi leaves angrily and calls Adhik to inform him what happened. Ankush and Barkha leave the Shah house.