Anupamaa: Baa gets jealous of Anupama

Baa does the Kanya Puja for Arya and then feeds her honey. Anu asks her why did she give honey and Baa tells that it’s because Arya can’t eat solid food as she’s still a baby. Kinjal compliments Anu and Arya and Kavya agrees. Meenu asks for the gifts and Baa gives gifts to her, Anu and Arya. Anu asks Baa why did she give less money.

Baa gets angry and asks her to ask for money from her dad as he has a lot of money. Toshu emotionally watches Pakhi pampering Arya. Baa gets excited about the Garba competition the next day and says Kinjal and Toshu will win the best jodi. Vanraj asks her to think and speak. Kinjal refuses to come to the Garba event if Toshu arrives. Samar, Bapuji and Rakhi also agree with the same. Anupama decides everyone except Toshu will go to the event.