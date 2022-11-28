Anupamaa: Baa warns Anupama to back off from the case; Latter gets attacked

Anupama fearlessly continues to battle for Dimple’s rights but Baa asks her to stop as they are getting threats. Anupama refuses to back off as she’s not a coward. Kavya and Kinjal also protest that the goons won’t stop until they are caught and they mention how even Anupama got the threat. Baa insists that Anupama take her complaint back because if the goons reached Kinjal’s office and her house then it’s really scary. Baa says she understands Anupama’s emotions but they can't risk their family’s lives for this and asks what if Arya (Pari) is kidnapped.

Anupama tells her that they shouldn’t live in fear. Kavya, Kinjal, Toshu and Bapuji support Anupama. Baa mentions that they think she’s wrong but will soon understand what she meant. Anupama declared that she won’t back off as she saw Dimple’s state and no one should go through this so she will get the criminals punished. Anuj on the other hand recites a poem for Dimple. Barkha and Ankush join him. Anupama while travelling back recalls Baa’s words. The car breaks down and the driver sends her off in an auto.

Anupama in danger

Anuj receives a call from the inspector who informs him that one of the culprits has been caught. He can’t reach Anupama’s phone so he calls the driver and learns about Anupama travelling in the auto. Barkha asks if she’s dumb to travel alone. Dimple prays for Anupama’s safety. Some goons chase the auto and spray something on her. Anupama asks the auto driver to drive fast. They pull her hair and then later the auto breaks down and she starts running but the goons catch her pallu and drag her down. They warn her to stop while she shouts for help.

