Anupamaa: Barkha challenges Adhik and Pakhi’s marriage

Barkha gets angry seeing Anupama and Anuj bring Pakhi and Adhik back home after their marriage. She breaks a vase in anger and asks Pakhi and Adhik to get out of their house. Anupama tells Barkha that they are taking Pakhi and Adhik’s responsibility. Barkha yells that their relationship won’t stay forever as she knows how Adhik is.

She mentions how she has bought up Adhik like her own son, so she knows how he is as a person. He yells at her to stop accusing him because his past doesn’t define his present and justifies his love for Pakhi. Anuj says they can continue the fight later and then reminds the newlywed couple that they haven’t forgiven them, so even Barkha’s anger makes sense so they should try to get their blessings at least.

Barkha states Adhik and Pakhi’s marriage won’t sustain

They enter the house and Adhik hugs Barkha and tries to explain himself, but she warns him not to give any justification. Anuj asks Barkha to bless them at least but she refuses sternly and declares that Pakhi only will regret marrying Adhik soon. Adhik pleads with her to stop saying that. Ankush also asks her to stop but Barkha states that their marriage won’t even make it to their first anniversary. Anuj asks Pakhi and Adhik to go to their room and Barkha cries saying how she had many dreams for Adhik’s marriage but he ruined it all and she’s hurt by how he went against her by not even informing her about his marriage. Anupama declares Pakhi and Adhik should be responsible for everything. Later, Adhik and Pakhi assure Anuj and Anupama that they’ll not trouble them. Anupama reminds Anuj why he got the couple to their house and goes to her room and recalls the drama.

