Anupamaa: Barkha cries about her condition in the US; Baa apologises for taunting her

Vanraj expresses his concern to Anuj for not being able to be romantic as anger is the only emotion he expresses. Anuj makes him realise that it’s because while growing up they had so many rule books about how men weren’t allowed to show emotions in any way or they would be scolded. Ankush gets jealous seeing Anuj and Vanraj together.

The ladies decide to play truth or dare. Vanraj prepares tea and Ankush tries to instigate him against Anuj by telling that Anuj wants to give a loan to Samar. Vanraj questions which loan and Ankush asks him not to mention this to Samar and Anuj as he doesn’t want any drama. Baa asks Barkha if she likes her husband or her surname more.