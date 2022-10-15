Anupamaa: Barkha cries about her condition in the US; Baa apologises for taunting her
Vanraj expresses his concern to Anuj for not being able to be romantic as anger is the only emotion he expresses. Anuj makes him realise that it’s because while growing up they had so many rule books about how men weren’t allowed to show emotions in any way or they would be scolded. Ankush gets jealous seeing Anuj and Vanraj together.
The ladies decide to play truth or dare. Vanraj prepares tea and Ankush tries to instigate him against Anuj by telling that Anuj wants to give a loan to Samar. Vanraj questions which loan and Ankush asks him not to mention this to Samar and Anuj as he doesn’t want any drama. Baa asks Barkha if she likes her husband or her surname more.
Barkha tells she likes her husband’s surname more because that’s the only thing left for her. She used to love Ankush a lot during their college days but then lost respect when he didn’t try to involve her in the business when it was needed as she’s an MBA graduate and they had to lose everything and come back to India but now she’s grateful for living under Anuj and Anupama’s kindness. Vanraj questions Anuj about the loan he gave to Samar. Anuj tells even he would’ve done the same and Samar informs that he didn’t tell him because he would feel bad. Anuj assures Vanraj that he isn’t trying to be Samar’s father but instead will take back the money as Samar even returned Rs. 1 lakh. Vanraj thanks Anuj emotionally. Ankush gets angry. Barkha cries sharing that she didn’t even have money for Sara’s education and she would not go out making up excuses. She was scared for their future. Everyone consoles Barkha as she cries and Anupama asks her to explore her love as it’s still there between Ankush and her. Barkha apologises to Baa and Baa also apologises to her. Rakhi tells they should party forgetting this.
