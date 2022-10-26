Anupamaa: Barkha instigates the Shah family against Adhik
In the class, the professor asks them all to introduce themselves. A couple who is in the class explains how they want to do this course because they married after they fell in love in the office and now they want to open a start-up. Anupama explains that this is brave of them. Everyone claps for the couple. The rest of the students also introduce themselves.
Anuj waits for Anupama and hopes that her day has gone well. Barkha informs the Shahs about Adhik wanting to use Pakhi for their own benefit and even she was a part of the plan. Baa and Kavya question her integrity. Vanraj asks why’s she exposing herself. Barkha says even she has a daughter and that’s why she didn’t want Pakhi to be stuck in a loop forever as they only wanted to use her for some time.
Vanraj questions if Anupama doesn’t know and Barkha replies saying that she told Anupama already. An old woman in the class tells how she joined the course to learn about business as her husband passed away. Anupama is nervous to introduce herself. Barkha states it’s weird that Anupama didn’t mention it as even Anuj knows the truth and she’s sure that Adhik doesn’t love Pakhi. Baa gets angry at Anupama. The teacher tells Anupama that it’s fine to be nervous as it’s a human tendency. Kavya thanks Barkha for informing the truth and tells her that they’ll talk to Anuj and Anupama about it. Barkha says she knows Adhik and his type of girls as he can’t do long-term relationships at all. Pakhi asks her to stop talking about her own son like this. Anupama tells the entire class about how she couldn’t pursue her studies after marriage as her husband and kids also humiliated her for the same. She tells that she’s divorced from her ex-husband and now she’s married to the person she loves. Baa worries about Adhik and Pakhi’s marriage. Pakhi informs Adhik about Barkha’s act. Vanraj calls Anupama.
