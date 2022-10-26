Anupamaa: Barkha instigates the Shah family against Adhik

In the class, the professor asks them all to introduce themselves. A couple who is in the class explains how they want to do this course because they married after they fell in love in the office and now they want to open a start-up. Anupama explains that this is brave of them. Everyone claps for the couple. The rest of the students also introduce themselves.

Anuj waits for Anupama and hopes that her day has gone well. Barkha informs the Shahs about Adhik wanting to use Pakhi for their own benefit and even she was a part of the plan. Baa and Kavya question her integrity. Vanraj asks why’s she exposing herself. Barkha says even she has a daughter and that’s why she didn’t want Pakhi to be stuck in a loop forever as they only wanted to use her for some time.