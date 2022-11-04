Anupamaa: Barkha questions Adhik’s intentions towards Pakhi

While Anupama puts Anu to sleep, Pakhi enters the room emotionally and recalls how Adhik told her that they’ll sleep in different rooms until their families accept their marriage and they reconcile with everyone. Pakhi informs Anupama that they decided not to sleep in the same room, so she asks her to pamper her like she was a child. She sleeps on Anupama’s lap and speaks about how lonely she is feeling even though she’s in the same house as her mother. Anupama and Pakhi hug each other and cry.

The next day, Vanraj yells at Pakhi to stop the music and then realises that she isn’t in the house. Everyone looks at him worried. Samar informs him that the music is coming from the car outside and takes his blessings. Toshu enters the house and tells that he came back because he heard about Pakhi and Adhik and expresses how he’s feeling bad about Pakhi’s decision as he understands that it was the wrong thing to do. Pakhi wears a saree and comes down with Adhik. Barkha refuses to bless them. Adhik requests a job in Anuj’s company and Barkha says that he is acting.

Anupama and Anuj visit the Shahs

Anuj breaks the conversation by informing them that he and Anupama are going to the Shah house to talk about Pakhi and Adhik. Kavya asks Vanraj if he won’t forgive Pakhi at all. Vanraj replies that he doesn’t know. Toshu and Samar convince him to accept Adhik as maybe he truly loves her as well. Anupama and Anuj come and tell them it would be nice if they arranged a proper wedding for Pakhi and Adhik. Barkha goes into Adhik’s room and questions Adhik’s intentions and starts recording. Adhik says he is using Pakhi and asks her if she got it in her recording and if she’s happy because in reality, he loves Pakhi a lot. Vanraj agrees to the marriage but refuses to do any ritual. Anupama agrees and thinks he will do the rituals as he loves Pakhi.

