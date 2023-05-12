Anupamaa decides to go to America; Will she leave Anuj, Shah family for her dream? PROMO

Anupamaa is one of the most successful shows airing on television screens and has hooked the audience's attention with its engaging content. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey in pivotal roles. Speaking about the ongoing plot, Anuj promises to return to Anupamaa but doesn't return. This leaves Anupamaa heartbroken, and she decides to move on in her life. Anupamaa takes admission in a dance academy to learn dance from her guru, who has been her inspiration since childhood.

Star Plus shared a new promo of Rupali Ganguly-led show Anupamaa on its official social media handle and gave a glimpse of the upcoming twist in the show. In the new promo, we see Anupamaa reaches her guru maa, Malti Devi's dance academy, to learn from her. Anupamaa thanks her guru for shortlisting her and deciding to teach her. Guru maa then puts a condition in front of Anupamaa and tells her to sign a 3-year contract. Guru Maa also tells Anupamaa that she will have to go to America and leave her family behind.

Guru maa asks Anupamaa to sign the contract only if she is dedicated to her dream and can focus on herself. Anupamaa tells her that she doesn't care about any Shah or Kapadia and signs the contract.

Will Anupamaa's this decision affect her relationship with Anuj? Will Anupamaa and Anuj ever reunite? It will be interesting to see how Anupamaa's forthcoming episode will entertain the viewers.

The caption of this promo read, "Apne Guru ki chaukhat tak aa pahochi Anupama, kya unka saath paane ke liye ek bada faisla le paayegi? Kya ye nayaa safar laayega uske liye ek nayi kaamiyaabi? Dekhiye,#Anupama, Somvaar se Ravivaar, raat 10 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

Anupamaa premiered on July 13, 2020, along with Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey, the show also stars Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Ashlesha Sawant and others in pivotal roles. Anupamaa airs every day at 10 pm on Star Plus.

