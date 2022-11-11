Anupamaa: Devika spoils Barkha’s game

Anupama asks Pakhi to stop emotionally blackmailing them. Pakhi says this isn’t emotional blackmail but it’s her desire to have her dream wedding. She questions what’s wrong with getting married the way she wants and questions Adhik and Ankush if they’ll get married in a simple kurta. Anupama asks her to do this drama in front of Baa. Ankush assures Anupama that Pakhi will wear whatever she gives for the wedding. Barkha grins looking at this and Ankush asks what’s wrong with her.

She informs him that she’s going to do the shopping for the wedding and thinks she’ll execute her plan. Barkha visits the Shahs and apologises for the drama she created and tells everyone that she is happy with the wedding now and likes the change Pakhi brought in Adhik. Anupama, Anuj and Pakhi enter the house and get surprised to see Barkha. Pakhi recalls how Vanraj kicked her out of the house. Barkha gets excited and informs them all how she has planned everything for the wedding and also picked up a lehenga worth Rs. 20 lakh.

Devika comes in as a rescue

Everyone gets shocked. Baa refuses to let Pakhi wear this. Pakhi says Anuj will pay for it so they shouldn’t have a problem. Samar points out that Anupama doesn’t agree. Barkha mentions that even Adhik will have a matching sherwani. Pakhi requests Anuj to buy her the lehenga. Adhik states he’s happy with a simple wedding. Baa denies Barkha’s plan. Barkha questions what’s wrong. Devika enters telling Barkha that her plan is nonsensical. Barkha asks who is she. Everyone gets happy seeing her. Devika shows a similar plan and says that it is for Rs. 4 lakh only. Adhik agrees to her plan. Barkha gets angry. Anuj thanks Devika and leaves with Anupama. Sangeet preparation starts at the Shahs' house. Kavya convinces Vanraj to attend the wedding. Pakhi cries outside his room.

