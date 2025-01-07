Anupamaa: Does TRP matter to Rajan Shahi? Producer says this on Rupali Ganguly starrer dropping in charts

Anupamaa, one of the top-ranked serials, has seen a drop in its ranking in the last few weeks. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain and Udne Ki Aasha have dethroned the Rupali Ganguly starrer. Now, the producer Rajan Shahi shared his thoughts about the serial’s rank dropping in TRP charts.

Talking to Telly Talk India, Rajan Shahi said, “TRP matters to everyone, right from actors to caterers. People often say that TRPs don’t matter to them. TRP matters to me, but I also believe in offering good content. DKP always believes in focusing on limited shows to enhance the quality of them. YRKKH has witnessed a lot of ups and downs. The ups and downs in the graph are very organic.”

The producer also shared his thoughts about the current no. 1 show, Udne Ki Aasha. He said it is good to see good shows like the Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora starrer ranking at the top of the charts. He is hopeful that his serials will also be back at the top spot again. “My best wishes to all of them. We will work hard to achieve the success,” concluded the Anupamaa producer.

Talking about Anupamaa, the serial has been running successfully on the small screen for 4.5 years. It made Rupali Ganguly a household name. Recently, the serial took a 15-year leap post with new faces, including Shivam Khajuria, Alisha Parveen, Spreha Chatterjee, Varun Kasturia, and others entering key roles.

A few months ago, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, Sudhanshu Pandey, and others announced their exit from Anupamaa. Most recently, Alisha Parveen was replaced by Adrija Roy. The former claimed that she was not informed that she would be removed, and it came as a shock to her.

