Anupamaa Episode Update, June 25: Anupama vows to expose Shruti as she is repulsed by her actions

Anupamaa Episode Update, June 25: Anuj suspects Anupama and Shruti's closeness. Leela anxiously waits for Anupama with sweets. Anuj searches for her. Anupama seeks Shruti's opinion on her choices but faces accusations of trying to steal Anuj. Anupama defends her integrity, affirming her love for Anuj without resorting to manipulations.

Anupama and Shruti clash over Anuj's affections

As the argument intensifies, Shruti accuses Anupama of meddling in her relationship with Anuj, provoking Anupama to sternly caution her. Anuj searches for Anupama as the tension escalates between the women.

Shruti threatens to expose herself, believing it will ruin her relationship with Anuj, but Anupama vehemently denies ever attempting such a thing. Anuj continues to search the room, while Anupama worries about the potential harm Shruti might cause to Anuj or Aadhya and considers how to expose Shruti's true intentions.

Shruti anticipates Anupama's confession amid tensions

Shruti confidently predicts that Anupama will confess to Anuj, envisioning their reunion. Anuj notices Anupama's tears and asks about her well-being. Shruti imagines Anupama revealing the truth but insists Anupama can't disrupt their relationship.

The Shah family prepares for a wedding, while Anuj worries about Anupama. Leela asks about sweets from Anupama, and Kinjal reminds Paritosh to get them. Anuj checks on Anupama's feelings, leading her to contemplate her thoughts on Shruti.

Shruti's interruption raises suspicion

Just as Anupama is about to speak, Shruti interrupts, disrupting their talk. Anuj grows suspicious as Anupama hesitates to share her true feelings. Aadhya starts a truth and dare game, with Hasmukh suggesting the Shah family join. Leela asks Hasmukh about his biggest fear, and he admits he can't bear the thought of losing his loved ones.

Vanraj accepts a dare during the game, but Dimpy suggests he dance with Kavya instead, which he declines. He challenges Titu to reveal a big lie to Dimple, doubting if Titu's honesty will affect his plans.

Anupama then poses a question to Shruti, and Vanraj eagerly plays along. When it's Shruti's turn, Anupama asks if she's ready to answer her question. The episode ends here.

