Anupamaa EXCLUSIVE: Does Rahil Azam feel 'pressure' to be a part of Rupali Ganguly led show? Says 'I'm still getting...'

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and others in pivotal roles, has been one of the top-rated shows on Indian Television screens. Recently, several actors were roped in the show to play important characters. Rahil Azam, a well-known face in the telly world, also joined Anupamaa to play Prem's (Shivam Khajuria) father, Parag Kothari. Rahil is happy to be a part of the show and is hopeful that the audience will like the current track and appreciate his performance.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rahil Azam expressed, “I feel blessed to be a part of such a popular show. I hope to justify my character to the fullest. I am trying not to focus too much on the audiences' expectations because the likes of one could be the dislike of another. So I would rather give my best as far as my character is concerned and execute what the writer and the team have in mind."

Anupamaa went on-air during the troubled COVID-19 times and quickly became a hit among the masses. The show has been on top of TRP charts for a long time; however, Rahil doesn’t feel any pressure to be a part of such a popular show.

Speaking about the same, the actor told us, "There’s absolutely no pressure. In fact, you feel like taking a back seat because the visibility is so much, and that makes it so much easier. Once in a while, you get the opportunity to become a part of the show that has already been established and is a brand by itself. When you are a part of such a show, the visibility is so much, so there’s absolutely no pressure."

Rahil Azam also shared that the shooting experience has been good so far. "I am still getting used to the environment here because we have just started shooting," he ended.

For the uninformed, the current track of Anupamaa revolves around Prem and Rahi's relationship. While both have finally admitted having feelings for each other, Anupama and Prem's family, the Kotharis' have not gotten along well ever since they clashed.

Apart from Rahil Azam, Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy, Shivam Khajuria and a few more in pivotal roles.

