Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly nails her stylish contemporary look; Fans call her 'Queen'
Rupali Ganguly is playing the lead role in the top-rated show Anupamaa.
Rupali Ganguly is presently busy winning the hearts of the masses with her amazing performance in Television's top-rated show Anupamaa. The show has been ranking in the first spot on the TRP chart for a long time owing to its engaging storyline. Rupali essays the main lead character Anupamaa in the show and her performance is hailed by the audience. Along with her on-screen talent, her off-screen fashion sense has also been the talk of the town.
Today, the Anupamaa actress dropped some amazing photos on her Instagram handle. In these pictures, Rupali is donning a grey and black contemporary outfit, that consists of a western and classic touch. Sharing these photos, Rupali captioned, "Hello again ….." Fans are praising her beauty and have showered their love on these pictures. One of the fans called her 'Queen' while the other fan complimented her and wrote, "Gorgeous as always".
Talking about Rupali's personal life, Rupali Ganguly is married to Ashwin K Verma, and they are proud parents of a son Reyansh.
Speaking about her character, Anupamaa has proved to be the most loved character on Television screens presently. Along with Rupali Ganguly, the show also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa M Chakraborty in pivotal roles. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna play Anupamaa and Anuj.
Speaking about Anupamaa, the makers have kept the audiences on the edge of their seats as they have now introduced a new interesting plot. The present plot revolves around Toshu's affair and the Shah family celebrating the birth of Kinjal and Toshu's daughter. This has kept the audiences hooked to the screens, and the show is receiving a great response.
