Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly nails her stylish contemporary look; Fans call her 'Queen'

Rupali Ganguly is presently busy winning the hearts of the masses with her amazing performance in Television's top-rated show Anupamaa. The show has been ranking in the first spot on the TRP chart for a long time owing to its engaging storyline. Rupali essays the main lead character Anupamaa in the show and her performance is hailed by the audience. Along with her on-screen talent, her off-screen fashion sense has also been the talk of the town.

Today, the Anupamaa actress dropped some amazing photos on her Instagram handle. In these pictures, Rupali is donning a grey and black contemporary outfit, that consists of a western and classic touch. Sharing these photos, Rupali captioned, "Hello again ….." Fans are praising her beauty and have showered their love on these pictures. One of the fans called her 'Queen' while the other fan complimented her and wrote, "Gorgeous as always".