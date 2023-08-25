Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly posts adorable pictures from son Rudransh's birthday

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular actresses in the telly land. She is currently ruling the Indian Television industry with her fabulous performance in the ongoing blockbuster drama Anupamaa. Recently, the talented actress even attended an event at Mehsana where she was mobbed by the fans of the show Anupamaa. Ganguly even enjoys a good fan following on social media and last night she shared some adorable pictures from her son Rudransh’s birthday party.

Rupali Ganguly posts cute pictures with her son on his birthday

Anupamma fame Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram stories to share some beautiful pictures from her son Rudransh’s birthday celebrations. She captioned the pictures “That’s how begin my baby Rudransh’s birthday bash.” In the pictures, Ganguly’s son Rudransh is seen cutting a chocolate cake with the entire family clapping and cheering for him. In the next pictures, we see him with two more different cakes describing it as more cakes with more love. Later, Ganguly and her entire family posed for a picture, which is captioned “Thu Thu Thu,” an Indian technique to take away all the negativity from a happy moment.

Take a look at the pictures here

In her recent interviews, the 46-year-old actress opened up about her son and even the feeling of guilt about not being able to spend time with him due to workload, “I had taken a seven-year sabbatical break for my son Rudransh and it was a conscious decision as that time my priority was my son’s childhood. My husband Ashwin K Verma had taken a back seat to push my dreams and I often had guilt trips for not spending enough time with her son. I have to work 14 hours every day which also includes travelling and whenever I step out of the house I start feeling guilty. However, I am glad that my son has one parent to look after him and it makes me proud the way he is more attached to his father. We are communicating through video calls every day and even the production house of my show has been extremely supportive.”

More about Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly rose to fame with her show Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai. She received massive fame for her role of Manisha. She recently expressed her wish for another season of the show with the same star cast.

