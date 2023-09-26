Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly visits Ganpati pandal with reel and real brothers

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are still being carried forward with complete enthusiasm and zeal. People are lost in spirituality during these days and with a heavy heart they're ready to bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa in the hope of his return next year. Actress Rupali Ganguly of Anupamaa fame is a huge Lord Ganesha devotee and she has taken her time out to visit many Ganpati Pandalas and take blessings.

Rupali visited Ganpati Pandal with reel and real brothers

Rupali Ganguly was seen at a Ganpati Pandal along with her close ones. She was accompanied by her son and what caught our attention was the actress had her reel and real brothers in company. Mehul Nisar plays the character of Bhavesh, Rupali Ganguly's onscreen brother in Anupamaa while the talented actress also had her choreographer brother Vijay Ganguly along with her. Rupali was seen getting drenched into divinity and spirituality during her visit to the pandal.

Have a look at the video

Rupali's bond with reel and real brothers

Rupali shares a warm bond with both her reel brother Mehul and real brother Vijay. While Mehul Nisar's character in the show is not very constant, he is seen in special episodes and tracks. A while ago, the show had Anupamaa shifting to her mother's house. During this track, Anupamaa and Bhavesh's bond melted many hearts and they became sibling goals. In real life, Rupali makes sure to promote her choreographer brother Vijay Ganguly's work. Rupali made sure to promote the popular song Chakka Chak choreographed by her brother Vijay.

Rupali Ganguly in and as Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly made her television comeback with Anupamaa a few years ago and the actress became a household name with her performance in the show. The serial showcases an inspirational story of a woman which is widely appreciated as people could relate to the hardships faced by the character. Rupali's chemistry with Gaurav Khanna who plays the character of Anuj Kapadiya in the show also garnered a lot of love while the twists and turns in the show earned them loyal viewers. The show has been topping the charts ever since it began airing.

ALSO READ: Kavya- Ek Jazba Ek Junoon: Will Kavya choose love over IAS?