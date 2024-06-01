Sagar Parekh earned fame after playing the role of Samar in the popular daily soap Anupamaa. His onscreen dynamics with his co-actor Nishi Saxena, who plays Dimpy on the show, were loved by the audience. Although Sagar is no longer a part of Anupamaa, the two share a close friendship in real life. As Nishi is celebrating her birthday today (June 1), the ex-Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant penned a heartwarming note on her special day.

Extending warm wishes on her birthday, the former Anupamaa actor also dropped a string of unseen and mushy pictures with Nishi Saxena, reflecting upon their unbreakable bond.

Sagar Parekh's birthday note for Nishi Saxena

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Sagar Parekh posted a series of pictures with Nishi Saxena. Their happy snapshots spoke volumes about their bond. Wishing the actress on her special occasion, Sagar wrote a lengthy caption for his 'sunshine.' He expressed being lucky to have her in his life and underlined how Nishi is his strong pillar of strength.

Further, Sagar remarked, "You bring so joy into the lives of people .. thank you for introducing and making me adapt to your crazy,fun, stupendous world..! Thank you for being there for me in every aspect possible..! Thank you for making me laugh unnecessarily… you have a heart of gold.!"

On her birthday, he wished for Nishi's great health and happiness. Hoping that she would succeed with flying colors, the Anupamaa star referred to her as his best friend and go-to person. Sagar Parekh concluded his note by adding, "Stay blessed… and i always got your back.! And i will always take care of you .. Cheers to all the good times.. coz there are no bad times with you … Happy birthday Nish."

Have a look at the post here:

How did Nishi Saxena react to Sagar Parekh's birthday wish for her?

Reacting to the heartfelt wish, Nishi Saxena wrote, "Haha such a sweet post..thank you so much." The comment section flooded with the outpouring of birthday wishes. One of her fans commented, "Awww super cute outlook of you both sweeties adorable beasties and I hope your having a wonderful grateful day Happy blessed birthday too you." Another admirer mentioned, "Happiest Birthday di you are the best couples looking gorgeous."

More about Nishi Saxena and Sagar Parekh's friendship

Lately, there have been rumors about Nishi Saxena and Sagar Parekh dating each other. Their close friendship and mushy pictures with each other often spark speculation of them being in a relationship. However, addressing such rumors, the Anupamaa actress cleared the air and asserted that she is good friends with Sagar.

In an interview with Etimes, Nishi Saxena called her former Anupamaa co-actor best friend. The actress said that she could cry and laugh in front of him and even share anything with him.

Emphasizing the strength of their friendship, Nishi added, "We are not dating, to everyone who wants to know. Our friendship grew stronger with Anupamaa, as we were friends even before the show started." Despite the clarifications, fans love their camaraderie and often refer to them as a couple.

For the unversed, Sagar Parekh stepped in the shoes of Samar, replacing Paras Kalnawat. He starred opposite Nishi Saxena, but his track on the hit show came to an end after his character died. On the other hand, Nishi is still a part of the show as Dimpy. Her character in Anupamaa is quite significant and pivotal for the storyline.

