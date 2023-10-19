Anupamaa fame Sagar Parekh shares a heartwarming group click from the sets of the show- See here

Anupamaa has been ruling the hearts of the audiences as well as the TRP charts since it premiered on July 13, 2020. The actors of the show have developed a strong bond with each other and it is quite evident from their social media posts. Recently, Sagar Parekh, who plays the character of Samar on Anupamaa, shared a frame featuring him with his co-stars from the show.

Sagar Parekh dropped a portrait with his Anupamaa family

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sagar posted a click from behind the scenes of Anupamaa. It features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Ashlesha Sawant, Apara Mehta and others. The picture seems to be from the shoot of Navratri sequence on the show as all actors are dressed in traditional wear. Alongside the cheerful photo, Sagar wrote in the caption, “Once in six months wala picture..! ❤️🧿.”

Take a look at Sagar Parekh’s post here:

Talking about Sagar Parekh, the actor took the role of Paras Kalnawat in Anupamaa. Despite being a replacement, Sagar has received love and appreciation from the viewers of the show. He has weaved magic on screen with his charismatic persona and exceptional acting talent.

Netizens miss Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj’s presence in Sagar Parekh’s post

As soon as the actor shared the adorable image, social media users started swamping down the comments section with their thoughts. A netizen said, “This pic is incomplete wtht The hero Anuj urf Gaurav.” Another asked, “Where is Anuj🤔 de only one missing here is him..” A third one penned, “Wahhh family photo per family ka dil hi gayab 😞😞.”

About Anupamaa

Anupamaa which is loosely based on the Bengali series Sreemoyee has engaged audiences with several twists and turns in its plot over all these years. It features Rupali Ganguly (as Anupamaa), Gaurav Khanna (as Anuj Kapadia) , Sudhanshu Pandey (Vanraj Shah) and Madalsa Sharma (Kavya Gandhi) in lead roles. The show which is produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepai Shahi under the banner of Director’s Kut Productions airs every day at 10 pm on Star Plus and digitally on Disney+Hotstar.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly shares eye-opening thought on role reversal, says ‘Ashwin is the best mother'