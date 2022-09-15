Anupamaa: Fans hail Anupama and Kinjal for taking action against Toshu’s extramarital affair

Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on telly screens and has been ruling the TRP chart for more than two years. The excellent acting of leads Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and others have kept the audience hooked on the show. In the recent episodes of the show, it was shown that Anupamaa’s son Toshu had an extramarital affair while his wife Kinjal was pregnant. Anupamaa loses her temper when she unveils the truth to the entire family.

Kinjal’s mother gets to know about his affair and tells it to Anupamaa. She is shocked and confronts him at the function of his newborn. She accidentally reveals the truth to Kinjal, who is shocked to hear the news. Toshu tries to justify his misdeeds by saying that he only loves her and it was only a fling. Anupama stops him and slams him for cheating on Kinjal and not accepting his mistakes. Kinjal also holds her emotions and gives it back to him.