Anupamaa: Fans hail Anupama and Kinjal for taking action against Toshu’s extramarital affair
Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on telly screens and has been ruling the TRP chart for more than two years. The excellent acting of leads Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and others have kept the audience hooked on the show. In the recent episodes of the show, it was shown that Anupamaa’s son Toshu had an extramarital affair while his wife Kinjal was pregnant. Anupamaa loses her temper when she unveils the truth to the entire family.
Kinjal’s mother gets to know about his affair and tells it to Anupamaa. She is shocked and confronts him at the function of his newborn. She accidentally reveals the truth to Kinjal, who is shocked to hear the news. Toshu tries to justify his misdeeds by saying that he only loves her and it was only a fling. Anupama stops him and slams him for cheating on Kinjal and not accepting his mistakes. Kinjal also holds her emotions and gives it back to him.
Fans of the are amazed by the strong attitude of Anupamaa and Kinjal. A user wrote, “Patni koi pairon ki jutiyan nhi hoti .............mathe pe lagne wali tilak hoti h ....this was just Never consider women as your footwear women is not your slave that whatever whenever you want you force on them....reality check.” Another said, “A person might seem emotionally weak.. But when bad time hits them they either collapse or rise up stronger than ever!! Both Anupama & Kinjal have proved it.” A fan wrote, “Kinjal my darling I'm so proud of you I really thought she will get unconscious after knowing the truth but bro trash no.2 ko usi ki language mein kya jawab diya hai.”
