Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna and Nidhi Shah ditch onscreen dynamics and dance on romantic number

Anupamaa is ridding high on success. The show has made a special place in the hearts of the viewers which also reflects in the weekly TRP charts as the show has been topping the charts for months. The show features popular actors Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey in prominent characters while all the supporting characters have major roles to play in the storyline. The current track of the show revolves around Anupamaa learning about Malti Devi being Anuj's birth mother. She informed the same to Anuj and believed that he would be elated to find out about his real mother but he reacted differently and declined to accept Malti Devi as his mother. While the drama on the show is intense, the offscreen atmosphere is happy and jolly on the sets of Anupamaa.

Anupamaa BTS: Nidhi Shah's romantic dance with Gaurav Khanna

Nidhi Shah who plays the character of Anupamaa's daughter-in-law Kinjal Shah, posted a fun BTS video from the sets wherein she is seen doing an impromptu romantic dance with her onscreen father-in-law and offscreen friend Gaurav Khanna. Nidhi wore a pink silk saree teamed up with a golden blouse while Gaurav aced the white shirt beige pants look. The duo performed on the popular Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Towards the end of the video, Gaurav took Nidhi by surprise by lifting her in his arms.

Have a look at the adorable video

Upcoming twist in Anupamaa

A promo hinting at the upcoming major drama in Anupamaa has been going viral. As per the promo, Anupamaa is ecstatic with the news of Dimpy's pregnancy. Everybody rejoices the news while the male members leave the house to party. Anupamaa is shocked to see the men returning with Samar's dead body. Everyone gets shocked and mourns the loss while Vanraj reveals that Anuj is the one responsible for Samar's death.

Cast of Anupamaa

Anupamaa has an eclectic mix of actors ranging from veterans to seasoned actors and young artists. The show features Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Ashish Mehrotra, Nidhi Shah, Sagar Parekh, Nishi Saxena, Muskan Bamne, Adhik Mehta, Ashlesha Sawant, Rohit Bakshi, Viraj Kapoor, Aparna Mehta forming the core cast.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India BTS: Namita Thapar shares dancing videos post pack-up; says, 'Today we got...'