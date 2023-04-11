Anupamaa-Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Mahasangam episode in the works? Gaurav Khanna, Ayesha Singh drop hint

Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are among the most popular shows airing on our screens and have a massive number of viewers. Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in pivotal roles, on the other hand, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly celebrated her 46th birthday on April 5. However, the actress hosted a grand birthday bash on April 10 which was attended by several celebrities such as Satish Shah, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Shivangi Joshi, Delnaaz Irani, Bhakhtyar Irani, Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Ayesha Singh, Aneri Vajani, Jaswir Kaur among others.

Ayesha and Gaurav's picture:

Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh aka Sai. The two were all smiles as they posed for the snap. Sharing this photo, Gaurav wrote, "No no its not a #ghum n #anupamaa mahasangam episode Or is it...watsay ayesha.singh19." Ayesha also reposted this on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Well, I'm manifesting." Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Anupamaa fans would be on cloud nine if the two shows reunite and deliver a Mahasangam episode to its audience for which they have been waiting eagerly.

Take a look at their PIC here-

About Anupamaa:

Anupamaa premiered on 13 July 2020, along with Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey, the show also stars Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Ashlesha Sawant and others in pivotal roles. Anupamaa airs every day at 10 pm on Star Plus.

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular daily soaps which features Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles. The story revolves around the love triangle of Sai (essayed by Ayesha), Virat (essayed by Neil), and Patralekha (essayed by Aishwarya). Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs every day at 8 pm on Star Plus.

