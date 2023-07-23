Anupamaa: Is Sagar Parekh's character Samar dying in the show? Actor REACTS

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles, has been one of the most successful shows on Indian Television screens. The show has been ranking on the TRP chart ever since it began airing. It is produced by Rajan Shahi and stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey in important roles. Speaking about the ongoing plot, it was seen that Anupamaa decides to stay back in India for Choti Anu and Malti Devi gets furious with this decision. Malti Devi decides to create obstacles for Anupamaa in order to punish her. Amidst this, it now seems that the makers are gearing up for another shocking twist that will drop the jaws of the viewers.

Is Sagar's character Samar dying in Anupamaa:

A new viral promo of Anupamaa has been rounds which shows that Anupamaa reaches Shah's house crying and enquires about Samar (Sagar Parekh). However, after repeatedly asking about him, Paritosh tells Anupamaa that Samar has passed away. This promo has left fans shocked and has raised many speculations regarding Sagar's character.

Recently, India Forums got in touch with Sagar Parekh aka Samar to know more about this upcoming twist. While talking to the publication, Sagar commented on the shocking twist and said, "There is a lot of twist coming in the story. I can't reveal much detail as of now, but all I can say is something interesting will come up which will shock everyone." However, a close source to the show informed the portal that Sagar's character Samar won't be dying in the show. Well, fans are now on the edge of their seats to know more about the upcoming twist in the show.

Speaking about Sagar Parekh, the actor joined Anupamaa replacing Paras Kalnawat. Sagar's acting prowess has also received immense appreciation from the viewers.

About Anupamaa:

Anupamaa premiered on July 13, 2020. Along with Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey, the show also stars Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Ashlesha Sawant, Apara Mehta and others in pivotal roles. Anupamaa airs every day at 10 pm on Star Plus.

