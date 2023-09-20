Anupamaa Major Twist: Anuj held responsible for Samar's death

Anupamaa has managed to strike a chord with the viewers and how! The show is loved by many and the viewers' love has made the show be on top for the longest period of time. The core story of the show revolves around Anupamaa bringing herself together after her husband cheats on her. She finds love again and gets married to Anuj Kapadiya despite many obstacles.

Samar to die in the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa

As per the new promo of the show, a major tragedy is set to hit the Shah and Kapadiya families. Samar and Dimpy announce their pregnancy to the family and everyone rejoices. Just then, Anuj asks Samar for a party and all the men leave. Anupamaa is shocked to see Vanraj, Toshu, Anuj, and Adhik return with Samar's dead body. While the family grieves the loss, Vanraj informs everyone that Anupamaa's husband Anuj is responsible for Samar's death. Anu along with others stands shocked.

Check out the new promo of the show

Samar's character graph in Anupamaa

Samar is one of the most talked about characters in the show. The character was earlier played by actor Paras Kalnawat who was terminated from the show for taking up a reality show on a competitive channel. Paras has been quite vocal about his exit from the show and has also mentioned the unhealthy dynamics behind the scenes. Later, Sagar Parekh got roped in as Samar. While initially, people liked his performances, the actor received a backlash when Samar's character went from being a momma's boy to going against his mother Anupamaa.

More about Anupamaa

Anupamaa has an impressive cast consisting of actors like Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Aashish Mehrotra, Nidhi Shah, and Muskan Bamne among others. Anuj and Anupamaa's chemistry is quite celebrated and fans lovingly call them #Maan. The current track of the show revolves around Anupamaa getting Malti Devi at Kapadiya mansion. She is on the lookout to find Malti's son, unaware of the fact that her son is none other than Anuj.

