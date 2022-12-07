Anupamaa: Manan tries to kidnap Anupama and Dimple; former receives a shocker

Baa thinks Anupama is doing good as Dimple deserves justice. Bapuji says he's proud of Anupama. Pakhi tells someone on call that Anupama is her mother. Vanraj says if Anupama doesn't stop her drama, it will be trouble for them. Manan tells Mr. Mehta that it would have been better if he killed Anuj , Anupama and Dimple that day itself. His mother tells him that he should be ashamed. Piya tells him to realise his mistake and surrender.

Mr. Mehta stops them and tells them that boys this age will do such mistakes. The house helper comes and decides to quit. When asked the reason, she tells them she is with Anupama and Dimple. Anuj tells Barkha and Ankush that Mr. Mehta is a cunning guy and he will stoop really low. Mr. Mehta and Manan burst crackers to disrupt the protest. Anuj comes there and rescues everyone. Manan gets angry and tells Mr. Mehta they need to do something. They kidnap Anupama and Dimple. They threaten them to withdraw the case.

Mr. Mehta’s wife and daughter breaks ties with them

They get even more angry when Anupama doesn't react and try to provoke her but suddenly they get surprised seeing Anupama come from behind and they wonder who they kidnapped then. They are shocked to find out that they accidentally kidnapped Piya and Manan's mother. Anupama calls Samar, Anuj and the inspector. Manan cries telling Anupama to stop. Mr. Mehta’s wife cuts ties with him and Manan. Anupama lectures Mr. Mehta on disrespecting women. The inspector tells her both of them will be punished.

