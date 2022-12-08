Anupamaa: Mr Mehta and Manan get arrested, they apologise to Dimple

Police arrest Mr. Mehta and Manan. An old woman with her granddaughter tells Anupama that she kept silent cause she was alone but now she realized that women listen to other women and fight for their rights. Manan apologizes to Dimple and Anupama before the police takes them away. Bapuji brings cream rolls for the family. Vanraj asks him the reason for his happiness. He tells Vanraj that whenever he goes out, people ask him if he is Anupama's father, Kavya and Kinjal's father-in-law or Samar's grandfather and he feels happy when he is identified by his children's names.



Pakhi and Kavya fight



Pakhi orders Kavya to get coffee for her. She tells Pakhi to get it herself as she has office. Ankush gets angry when he doesn't get the flat from real estate agent. He tells Barkha that he can't do this to Anupama and Anuj. They overhear and tell Barkha and Ankush to take their time. Samar scolds Pakhi for being arrogant. She rudely argues with him. Kavya tells her to go serve breakfast for Adhik. She tells Pakhi that if they are a new age couple then both of them should be working.



Dimple meets Samar



Pakhi continues to irritate everyone with her arrogant behaviour. Dimple tells Anupama she will go to the dance academy after meeting the lawyer. Anupama tells her Samar will help her. Anupama thinks of Pakhi's arrogant attitude and thinks of talking to her. Dimple visits the dance academy. Samar tells her the dance academy is his mother’s dream. Dimple talks about Anuj and Anupama's compatibility. Baa sees them together and gets angry. Anupama pampers Pari. Leela comes in and gets angry at her asking her why she gave Dimple a job at the academy instead of Anuj's office. She tells Anupama she doesn't like Dimple and she should keep her away from the Shah house, Samar and everyone. Adhik comes with Pakhi. Pakhi rudely tells her to worry about Dimple. She continues to show arrogance. Adhik changes the topic. Leela tells Adhik to have something and goes to get cream rolls.

Also read: Manan tries to kidnap Anupama and Dimple; former receives a shocker