Anupamaa new PROMO: Baa-Bapuji feel unwanted at Shah house; Anupamaa brings them to Kapadiya mansion

Anupamaa has been loved by the viewers a lot. The current track of the show revolves around Anupamaa finally getting justice for Samar by getting Sonu Rathod arrested. Anupamaa, Devika, and Anuj knitted a plan to get Sonu's confession recorded on a camera. Their plan was successful as Sonu confessed to killing Samar and revealed that he wanted to shoot Anuj instead. Anupamaa feels happy that she's able to get justice for her son Samar.

In the upcoming episodes, the makers have planned yet another major drama for the viewers as Baa and Bauji plan to leave the Shah house. Anupamaa then brings them to the Kapadiya mansion.

Baa and Bapuji feel unwanted at Shah's house

In a promo of Anupamaa released by the channel, Bapuji is seen struggling with his glasses and he requests Toshu to help him but he ignores him saying that he has a lot of work and they could fix the glasses later. Bapuji then sees Vanraj resting on a chair. He tells Baa that he feels nobody has any time for them and that she should return to their village and spend their last days there. Baa and Bapuji leave the house.

On the road, Baa faints, Anupamaa holds her and tells her that this is not the age to relocate to their village. They should rather teach the new generation things from their experience.

Anupamaa brings Baa-Bapuji to Kapadiya mansion

Anupamaa further brings Baa and Bapuji to Kapadiya's house and tells Anuj that they will stay at Kapadiya's mansion. Anuj smiles and agrees, however, Malti Devi doesn't look quite convinced with the idea of staying with Baa-Bapuji under one roof. Malti performs Baa-Bapuji's arti while Baa tells her that the daughter-in-law of the house should perform the arti. Malti Devi gives it back to her saying, that in their house, the rules are different.

Anupamaa looks at Baa getting a back answer from Malti and wonders if Baa and Bapuji will stay happy at the Kapadiya mansion.

Anupamaa features popular actors like Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, and Muskan Bamne among others in prominent roles.

