Anupamaa NEW PROMO: Samar's death sparks rift between Anupamaa and Anuj

Anupamaa has been entertaining the fans for a long time now. From unexpected twists to stellar performances of the actors, the show has kept the viewers glued to the TV screens. The viewers of the show witnessed a major twist with Samar's death in the show. The buzz about one of the most loved characters, Samar's death has been doing rounds for quite some time now. The makers released a glimpse of the same which left the fans curious as to how and why the character died. Now, yet another promo of the show has been grabbing the attention of the viewers.

A rift between Anupamaa and Anuj because of Samar's death

As per the new promo released by the channel, Anupamaa, and Anuj will go through a major turmoil in their relationship after Samar's death. Since Samar took the bullet for Anuj, Vanraj will be seen blaming him for his son's death. According to the promo, Vanraj tells Anupamaa that Anuj is responsible for Samar's death and he is the reason why Dimpy has been widowed. Anuj tries to console Anupamaa and asks her to eat food but she tells him that every time she sees him, he reminds her of his dead son. Anuj is shocked to hear such a hurtful statement coming from her.

Samar's Character graph in the show

Samar has been one of the most loved characters in the show. The character was earlier played by Paras Kalnawat but he exited the show on a bad note while makers roped in actor Sagar Parekh to play the part. While initially, Sagar received praise, he also got a lot of flak due to his character changing from a momma's boy to going against his mother. Her onscreen pairing opposite Nishi Saxena is quite appreciated.

Actors of Anupamaa

Anupamaa is known for its gripping storyline and stars actors like Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Rushad Rana, Ashish Mehrotra, Nidhi Shah, Nisha Saxena, Alpana Buch and Arvind Vaidya among others. The show also had actors Chhavi Pandey and Aneri Vajani in important roles but they exited the show followed by their track culmination.

