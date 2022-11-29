Anupamaa: Pakhi almost gets attacked

Anupama returns home in a shocked state and tells everyone what happened. Dimple says she shouldn't have come there. Anuj tells her they should file a strong case against the goons. He decides to bring Anu back from camp. Ankush says he will arrange security for the Shah house and will tell the police to come and take Anupama's statement. Anupama prays for Anuj's safe return with little Anu. Vanraj learns about the threats. He tells he is not willing to put his own family at risk.

Samar tells him they should support Dimple. Bapuji says they can't back out of fear and live like this. Adhik comes and tells them Pakhi went out to party with her friends and hasn't returned home. Dimple tells Anupama she used to cheer herself up with dance but due to the pain, she can't even move. Anupama asks her to visit the Natraj temple with her. Anupama tells her life will keep giving her reasons to be sad but she should fight it and be happy.

Pakhi in shock

The Shah family gets worried. Baa comments that no one listened to her. Anu returns from camp. She tells Anupama that she missed them a lot. Anupama tells her that she wants to discuss something with her. Ankush tells her that she shouldn't discuss the issue with a kid. Anupama tells it's necessary to tell Anu as such crimes are increasing and parents should teach their kids to report such incidents to them. She teaches her about good and bad touch and that she should tell Anupama if someone does something inappropriately. Anupama gets to know about Pakhi and goes to the Shah house with Barkha and Ankush. Pakhi comes home shocked and tells her she got into a cab but the driver took her to a different location and locked all the doors. She started shouting, got out, and ran into a traffic jam. Vanraj shouts at Anupama for putting the family at risk. Barkha and Ankush tell him that even Anupama was attacked. Vanraj asks them what if Pakhi was attacked and why isn't Anupama giving up.

