Anupamaa: Pakhi and Adhik are thrown out of the house by Anupama

Pakhi’s poor judgement makes Anupama question if she forgot her mother who used to work hard and cry alone but smiled in front of her children by sacrificing everything for them. She asks how she thinks 100 times before uploading something on social media but didn't even think once before accusing her mother. Anuj tries to comfort her. Baa says greedy people think others are greedy. Samar says he used to consider Pakhi's arrogance as immaturity and childishness, but now he's disgusted by her.

Everyone is disappointed by her. Pakhi shouts at them to stop. Vanraj tells her if she has the courage to speak, she should also have the courage to listen. He tells her she embarrassed him in front of her in-laws also. She tries to speak but he stops her. Anupama declares her decision is final. She tells Adhik and Pakhi to leave the house. Adhik tells them it's not a punishment but a chance to reform themselves and become independent. Pakhi panics about where will they go. Anupama warns her not to go to any relatives' house. Dolly also denies her from staying at her house. Pakhi cribs about leaving the Kapadia house.

Pakhi and Adhik leave the house

Vanraj requests Anupama to not expel Pakhi from the house. Anupama denies to let her stay in the house even as a maid. Pakhi sits adamantly. No one is ready to accept Pakhi into their house. Pakhi tells Vanraj to let her stay in his house. Adhik says he won't stay at her house as it's not his male ego, but the pride of a son-in-law. Pakhi starts breaking things. Anupama prays that Pakhi learns from her mistakes. Adhik and Pakhi come with their bags and leave the Kapadia house emotionally. Anupama thinks of all the moments she spent with Pakhi and cries. Anuj comforts her.

