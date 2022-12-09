Anupamaa: Pakhi and Adhik fight; Anupama tries to make the former understand

Baa packs food for Adhik and Anupama offers to help but Baa refuses. Anupama questions why’s Pakhi staying in their house and Baa says if she’s feeling good then she should stay here. Anupama points out that Adhik wouldn’t like it. Baa says it’s not her business and she should just focus on her life. Anupama then overhears Adhik complaining to Pakhi about how he can’t keep washing the dishes everyday and she should make an effort to help her.

Pakhi tells they should buy a dishwasher as she doesn’t want her nails getting dirty and promises to work when he gets it. He mentions that she hasn’t even used the washing machine. Pakhi says Kavya washes her clothes. Adhik says that’s disrespectful and questions why can’t she do it and gets annoyed at her for not studying and neither working but dumping all her work on her family members, especially asking Bapuji to iron her clothes crossed all the limits.

Anuj gets angry

He asks her to show concern for him as well as he’s her husband. They both argue and he walks away noticing Anupama. Later, the current goes off and Anupama talks to Pakhi about being independent and asks her to pursue her studies at least. Pakhi yells at her and Baa defends Pakhi by asking Anupama to go and focus on Dimple. Next day, Baa asks Samar to stay away from Dimple. He asks her why and she says that she’s looking for a bride for him so he shouldn’t roam with Dimple. Samar gets angry and tells whatever happened wasn’t Dimple’s fault and yells at Baa to leave him alone. Anuj gets angry for not focusing on work and states his reputation is at stake. Ankush tries to calm him down but Anuj gets angry.

