Anupamaa: Pakhi and Adhik leave the Shah house

Vanraj announces that Pakhi won't return to the Shah household ever. Anuj requests him to listen once. He tells Anuj he's favouring Adhik and Pakhi and states that he can't forgive them and can never accept their marriage. Bapuji tells Anuj that Vanraj is not in a condition to understand and asks him to take Pakhi’s responsibility by taking her to his house.

Bapuji tells them that Anupama is shattered but she has to handle the kids and he’s sure that they’ll take good care of Pakhi. Kavya says when a daughter becomes a bride, the mother has to do the bidaayi, but now Anupama has to do the griha pravesh. Anupama goes to Pakhi and Adhik and tells them they should go home.

Pakhi and Adhik leave emotionally.

Pakhi asks her if she forgave them and Anupama denies saying they took the parents for granted and took every decision by themselves. Pakhi asks her if Vanraj will ever forgive them. Anupama tells her never. Pakhi struggles with her suitcase. Anupama stops Anuj from helping her and tells him they should handle their burdens themselves. They get into the car. Anuj and Anu join them. Samar thinks he can't let his sister go away like that and runs behind the car. He scolds Pakhi for her mistake. Adhik assures him that he will take care of her. He hugs Pakhi and tells her to obey Anupama. They get back into the car and leave teary-eyed.

