Anupamaa: Pakhi apologises to everyone; Adhik gives her a last chance

Pakhi recalls Vanraj’s statement towards her and starts crying. She recalls her argument with Adhik and feels bad. Barkha informs Anuj and Anupama that instead of solving the issue between Pakhi and Adhik they should get a divorce peacefully as their differences will continue to grow more and they’ll grow apart because of that. They get shocked and don’t entertain that idea. Samar calls Anuj and asks if Pakhi has come over. He replies by saying no and questions what happened. Samar replies by saying that Pakhi is missing.



Anupama makes Pakhi understand



Anupama and Anuj get worried and start searching for her. Anupama finds Pakhi lying on the ground and looking at the sky sadly. She goes and lies next to her and holds her hand. Anuj takes a photo of that and sends it to Samar and recites a poem about a mother’s love. Samar shows the photo to the Shahs. Bapuji comments that this is how pure a mother’s love is as it always takes over anger. Anupama takes Pakhi to her car and explains to her the difficulties of life by showing her different vendors on the street. She encourages her to work.



Pakhi apologises to all



Anuj points out how lucky she is that she found true love and married him as well, so she should be grateful for that and much more. The Kapadias and Shahs meet the trio that was waiting outside their house. Pakhi apologises to Adhik and states that she’s aware her actions aren’t justifiable but she asks for another chance. She apologises to her parents for disappointing them. Vanraj explains how parents question their upbringing when children behave this way. Pakhi apologises for her misbehaviour towards everyone. Adhik grants her the last chance. She gets emotional and hugs Anupama asking her to always guide her. Barkha gets irked at this.

