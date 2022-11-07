Anupamaa: Pakhi demands a grand wedding; Barkha determined to spoil it

Pakhi demands a luxurious wedding but Anupama refuses. Pakhi asks what’s wrong with that. Anupama asks her not to forget that she should be thankful that the elders have accepted the marriage and questions her if she didn’t think of having a grand wedding when she eloped and married Adhik . She says Vanraj agreeing to the marriage itself is a great thing.

Barkha states that the wedding should just happen at Shah house as nothing grand is required. Pakhi asks her to stop as it’s her wedding so she shouldn’t interfere. Anupama reminds her that Barkha is her sister-in-law and also Pakhi's mother-in-law, so she shouldn’t talk back to her. Adhik agrees to the wedding to be held at the Shah house and says they can party later. Barkha tells Pakhi that they won’t even have money to buy tea if they spend money on partying.

Barkha tries to plot against the wedding

Barkha is ready to spoil the wedding by plotting against her. Ankush says it’s Adhik’s first day and Anuj should designate a job for him. Pakhi brings lunch boxes for them all, leaving everyone surprised. Baa gets angry at Anupama for not being there to help her. Vanraj says no pre-wedding rituals will take place. Barkha speaks to someone on call and disconnects after seeing Ankush and he confronts her for plotting against the couple. Anupama’s class goes well and she talks about how her dreams are getting fulfilled, and after the class, she invites her classmates for the wedding. They offer to help her if needed. She thanks them.

Also read: Barkha questions Adhik’s intentions towards Pakhi